A series of overnight shelters will open to serve the unhoused community, rotating through five locations in SoMa and Cathedral Hill.

The program adds an average of 50 additional shelter beds per night through the end of March. All locations also serve dinner and breakfast. They are the only seasonal shelters in San Francisco. If winter weather conditions increase demand, emergency pop-up shelters will also open.

But the city still does not have enough shelter beds to serve its unhoused community: There are nearly 400 people on the Adult Shelter waitlist.

The Winter Shelter Program invites "all genders ages 18 and older and accepts self-referrals."

To see a full list of locations, please click here.