San Francisco officials are busy preparing for historic rainstorms and king tides that are expected to hit the Bay Area Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

“This is a dangerous storm," Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a press conference on Monday. “The king tides could bring the highest water levels in our city’s history."

The city is most concerned about the coast line, where the water level could rise two feet above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Lurie said the city's previous high water mark was 8.7 feet. This week, the city is planning for tides over nine feet, meaning water at Ocean Beach could reach the sea wall. Officials are asking people to stay away from parts of the shoreline, including beaches and The Embarcadero, and only travel if necessary.

The city has set up almost a mile of temporary flood walls along the shoreline, including The Embarcadero. It has also stopped parking enforcement through Wednesday, which means no tickets for meters and streets with time limits.

The city’s Department of Emergency Management is also asking that people only use 911 for life threatening emergencies or if there’s a downed electrical wire. Otherwise you can use 311 for trees for general flooding.

"When the rain falls, our calls to 911 go up a lot," said Mary Ellen Carroll, director of San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management.

Officials are also encouraging people to have working batteries, sandbags to prevent flooding to residences and businesses, and if possible, to check in on neighbors who may need help.

