California is a step closer to the biggest overhaul of its juvenile detention rules in nearly a decade. County officials say they can’t afford it, while advocates say the changes don’t go far enough.

The Board of State and Community Corrections helps set the minimum rules for county-run juvenile halls. It voted Thursday to advance sweeping updates after four years of work. The new rules expand family visits, improve medical care, and limit when staff can isolate a young person.

It also proposed changes to the use of chemical agents, like pepper spray. Advocates wanted it banned.

“There are resolutions for us to resolve it in a peaceful way without using chemical agents on youth in juvenile hall," said Rakeem Naylor, who was held in juvenile hall as a teen.

But probation officers say it keeps staff and young people safe.

“Sometimes, despite our best efforts to de-escalate, words are simply not enough," said Yoselin Ramirez, a probation officer in Orange County. "Pepper spray is not a punishment, nor is it a replacement for de-escalation. It is a necessary safety tool that gives officers another option when violence can’t be controlled through other means.”

The board voted against an outright ban, but called for new reporting on how often the spray is used.

County officials warned the boards new rules would cost millions to implement. and they won’t come with any new state funding.

“We can’t forgive ourselves from doing the right thing because there’s a price tag associated with it," said board chair Linda Penner.

The new standards still face months of state review before they take effect.