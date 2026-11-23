Some legal scholars are defending the legality of Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to commute the sentences of more than 500 death row inmates.

It comes after a lawsuit was filed by a group of victims' families and law enforcement officials last week, asking the California Supreme Court to block the commutations and arguing Newsom failed to follow a 2011 law requiring a 10-day notice before any commutations are given.

But proponents of Newsom’s decision say that statute only applies to someone applying for clemency and not the governor taking action on his own.

UC Berkeley School of Law Dean Erwin Cherminsky called the arguments "frivolous."

“He's announced his intent to do this, but is following the procedures before issuing the commutation order," said Cherminsky. "So, if we just focus on the law, it's clear that Gov. Newsom has the authority to commute these sentences, in this way, should he choose to do so.”

Opponents have also argued Newsom is circumventing the will of the voters who've upheld the death penalty twice.

Chemerinsky says that doesn't limit the governor's authority to issue commutations.