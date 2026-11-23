San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Thursday a working group to oversee the Police Department's reforms to sexual assault investigations.

The group will include representatives from the offices of Lurie, Supervisor Myrna Melgar, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, the city's Department on the Status of Women and the San Francisco Police Department, among others.

In October, the Board of Supervisors held a special hearing to question the SFPD about its handling of sexual assault cases after media reports revealed that the city's rate of clearing rape cases was only 14%, half that of the national average.

At the time, SFPD committed to making major reforms within its Special Victims Unit, which focuses on crimes involving vulnerable victims, including sexual assault cases.

Some of the main reforms that SFPD has committed to are implementing state-recommended investigative practices for sexual violence cases, training officers on sexual assault investigations and trauma-informed survivor interviews, increasing staffing at the SVU, and developing a case management dashboard to track statuses of cases.

SFPD will also develop an independent review process for sexual assault cases to identify investigative gaps.