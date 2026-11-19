The Bay Area is trying to recover from a powerful storm, which flooded streets and highways, paralyzed public transportation, and cut power to thousands of customers.

Low-lying areas of San Francisco flooded yesterday as heavy rain pummeled the city, causing downed trees, travel delays, and a slew of incoming emergency calls.

The National Weather Service said downtown San Francisco set a record for rainfall by yesterday afternoon, receiving nearly 2.3 inches of precipitation — breaking a record set in 1918.

San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said they received a "record number of 911 calls."

Flood-prone areas like the Mission District, Folsom Street, and The Embarcadero saw inundation. The conditions also caused delays in BART and Muni service.

High winds and choppy seas also caused the cancellation of some Bay Area ferry service.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Waymo autonomous vehicles also temporarily suspended service yesterday after five cars became stalled in flooded roads in the city. Flooding was reported in several cities, including San Francisco, Oakland, Richmond and Sausalito.

Air travelers fared no better. Hundreds of flights at San Francisco International Airport were delayed or canceled yesterday because of stormy weather.

The Federal Aviation Administration placed SFO on a ground delay program because of strong winds and rain, with average delays of three hours for departing flights as of yesterday afternoon.