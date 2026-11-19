San Francisco parents and educators say they’re concerned about the street conditions and safety around school sites, a problem discussed Thursday by the Board of Supervisors Government Audit and Oversight Committee.

Marshall Elementary School, which is located around 16th and Mission streets, is considered ground zero. Human waste, needles, garbage, open drug use, and encampments are found outside the school on a daily basis.

Earlier this month, the city announced a $12 million dollar investment to improve conditions around the school and Mission Corridor.

“We need a comprehensive, coordinated, and sustained approach that combines emergency response with a long-term placemaking. Not a series of disconnected interventions or temporary fixes,” said Marshall principal Noah Ingber at the meeting.

Marshall Elementary is the only school that receives dedicated cleaning from public works several times a week. However, this is a widespread issue. Schools in districts 5, 6, and 10 have also raised concerns about public safety.