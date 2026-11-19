California Food Banks says far more people need help putting food on the table than official numbers show.

The group released a new measure called the Basic Needs Gap. It counts people whose income doesn’t cover the local cost of housing, food, health care, child care, and transportation. Statewide, it’s more than four in 10 residents, about 16 million people.

Locally, the gap reaches nearly 40% of people in Sacramento and Yolo counties. Placer County has the lowest rate in the state with about 25%.

“Hunger is a cost of living crisis," says May Lynn Tan who directs research for the group. "And this metric acknowledges the intersection of food insecurity and the high costs of other basic necessities like housing, health care, and transportation.”

The group is urging the state to boost food bank funding as new federal limits push people off CalFresh.