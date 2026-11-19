Attorneys for San Francisco’s elected public defender will be in appellate court Thursday after a judge said that he was in contempt for refusing new cases.

San Francisco Public Defender Manu Raju was ordered in March to pay a $26,000 fine for failing to accept new cases on behalf of his office. Superior Court Judge Harry Dorfman cited 26 cases he felt the public defender's office should take, but it has argued the office has too many cases to meet its ethical obligations for their clients.

"Basically that judge didn’t want to accept our point of view or our data or our reasoning and was trying to override the leaders of the public defenders office," said Vallerie Ibarra, a spokesperson with the office.

After Thursday’s arguments, the court will have 90 days to make its decision.

