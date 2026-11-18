The Trump administration has lost its last major attempt to cancel hundreds of University of California research grants.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal that could have revived those efforts.

Reporter Mikhail Zinshteyn, with our partner CalMatters, told KALW that this is an important turning point.

“It's a victory for UC researchers who have been in a legal fight with the Trump administration for nearly a year-and-a-half," said Zinshteyn. "So, what this means immediately is that of the roughly $900 million in science grants, health grants, social studies grants that the Trump administration had to restore, all of those grants are for now still safe.”

The federal government had originally moved to slash the funding because of perceived ties between the UC grants and diversity initiatives.