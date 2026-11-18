A survey from The San Francisco Women’s Housing Coalition of more than 400 unhoused women in the city shows that nearly 60% reported domestic violence as contributing to their homelessness, and nearly 75% reported experiencing violence while unhoused.

Collecting data on unhoused women has become especially important under the Trump administration since the annual point-in-time count no longer tracks gender and homelessness, said UC Davis professor Julietta Hua who helped analyze the data.

Hua said the current emergency shelter system can be hard for unhoused women.

"There are alternatives to it," said Hua. "There are gender specific shelters or family shelters, but often time people have a hard time finding that. And if they do, they often have difficulty accessing it because of the backlog."

In the report, Hua said the longer a woman is homeless the harder it becomes to access supportive services.

"The fact that many women experiencing homelessness are also mothering is invisibilized by a system designed to address the homeless and single, nonparenting man," the report said.

Hua said that getting support as early as possible is important.

According to the report, women who were surveyed said that in order leave homelessness they would need more gender-specific shelter, more funding for supportive and long term programs for women, and more understanding and education for shelter staff and others assisting women who are homeless.