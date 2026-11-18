Dozens of California district attorneys filed a lawsuit this week to halt Gov. Gavin Newsom’s efforts to clear the state’s death row.

The governor has said he wants to commute the sentences of all 548 of California’s condemned prisoners before he leaves office.

When condemned prisoners apply for a commutation, California governors have to notify officials in the county where the crime took place.

The petition says Gov. Newsom’s proposed commutations are illegal because he didn’t follow that process.

But Newsom said that law only applies when the governor considers individual appeals – not a blanket commutation.

These commutations won’t be automatic — of the sentences Newsom has proposed commuting, about 400 of them still need California Supreme Court approval.

People on death row whose sentences do get commuted will instead serve life without parole.