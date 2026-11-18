The National Weather Service has issued a flurry of weather-related advisories, as the season’s first atmospheric river swept through the Bay Area.

Earlier today, the Weather Service issued separate coastal flooding, high surf and wind advisories . The coastal flood advisory will remain in effect through Friday, because of urban area and small stream flooding caused by the rain.

Heavy rains are expected to continue pummeling the Bay Area, with the weather service measuring a half-inch of precipitation per hour in some areas. Flooding was reported along San Francisco’s Embarcadero, snarling traffic.

Forecasters said some locations that will experience flooding, include Alameda, Berkeley, Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Richmond, Daly City, Sausalito, South San Francisco and many others.

Drivers are advised to turn around when encountering flooded roads.

In addition, authorities said the San Francisco Bay Ferry service is facing disruptions and cancellations.

Meanwhile, power outages are being reported around the region, as heavy rains and strong winds have downed power lines.

Forecasters said the rainy weather is expected to remain in the Bay Area through tomorrow.