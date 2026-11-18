Cities around the Bay Area are offering free sandbags to residents to help subsidize the cost of preparing for historically wet weather driven by El Niño this season, with rain in the forecast for most of the next 10 days.

In San Francisco, residents and business owners in the city can pick up sandbags at the Public Works Operations Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., every day except Sunday.

San Francisco Public Works will make sandbags available at different locations in the city on upcoming Saturdays with its "Sandbag Saturdays" program. Those giveaways run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This Saturday, department personnel will set up at the Marina Green Triangle, in the Marina District, and stairwells 4-7 at the Ocean Beach parking lot, located on the Great Highway at Balboa Street.

On Dec. 5, crews will be in the South of Market neighborhood, on Sherman Street between Folsom and Harrison streets, and at the Mission District Fire Training Center, at 19th and Folsom streets.

Oakland residents can pick up pre-filled sandbags at the Municipal Service Center. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

Sandbags are also available in Oakland at the Drainage Services Facility at 5921 Shepherd Canyon Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays only.

San Jose residents can pick up sandbags from the Santa Clara Valley Water District at multiple locations in the city. Many sites require residents to fill them, but others offer pre-filled bags.