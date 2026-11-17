San Francisco is rethinking its decades-old program that provides rapid rehousing for unhoused people.

The rapid rehousing program has been around since 2006. It provides rental subsidies to qualifying homeless adults with the goal of bridging the financial gap while people look for work.

On Tuesday, the city released a report that found almost half of those enrolled in the program became homeless again once the financial help ended.

The city now plans to unveil a new program by April 2029 using the report’s recommendations, including reevaluating how people with mental illness or substance abuse disorders are matched with housing.

The shift is part of Mayor Daniel Lurie’s overhaul of the city’s homelessness department which aims to reissue contracts based on results.

Click here to read the full story from our partner Mission Local.

