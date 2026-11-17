California’s mushroom season is here and officials are warning people to stay safe after last year saw a record number of mushroom-related deaths.

KALW spoke with Madeline Taub, a food and culture reporter with our partner The San Francisco Standard, whose full story you can read here.

"There were 50 poisonings last season from two different kinds of mushrooms," said Taub. "It was Death Caps and Destroying Angels. Led to four deaths, and four liver transplants. And there's no antidote for this. Usually in a year, there are zero to five cases. So this year coming off of a season with so many deaths, the goal really is to make sure that doesn't happen again. From what I've heard from experts, we can't be sure of if there's going to be a lot of mushrooms this year, but with the increased rain with El Nino there is potential for a lot of mushrooms this year.”

If you want to learn more about mushrooms you can check out the upcoming Mycological Society of San Francisco Fungus Fair on Dec. 6.

