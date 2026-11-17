California honored labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta at the State Capitol on Monday, where she lay in honor and members of the public paid their respects.

Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers union and spent decades organizing and fighting for better wages and working conditions. She died of cancer last month at the age of 96.

Antonio De Loera with the United Farmworkers said the union will continue to organize.

"Everyday workers put themselves, their jobs, their families on the line at risk of retaliation in the workplace or even deportation because they know they deserve more," said De Loera.

California Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra said Huerta's legacy is a call to keep fighting for working people.

"When it comes to fighting, when it comes to resisting, when it comes to persisting, we must carry the spirit of Dolores Huerta," Becerra said.

Ralph Velador with the Laborers' International Union of North America said he hopes the next administration will make sure workers aren't overlooked.

"My hope is that, and I know it will happen, is Xavier will go forward and make sure that working people are not seen in the shadows but are taken care of," Velador added.

Huerta spent decades marching to the Capitol to fight for working people. She made the journey one last time, in a hearse, accompanied by loved ones and state leaders.