The federal corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, her former romantic partner, Andre Jones, and Andy and David Duong, the owners of the city’s major recycling contractor, has entered its fifth week. Once again, the prosecution’s star witness, Mario Juarez, was on the witness stand.

Eli Wolfe, a reporter for The Oaklandside, was in the courtroom and spoke with KALW.

“Mario [Juarez] was on the stand for like 30 hours. We’ve been living and breathing with him for some time now,” said Wolfe. “I think the defense attorneys did a pretty solid job of telling the jurors about every bad thing that Mario has done in his life. They got him on the stand admitting that he had ripped off Samari Johnson, the owner of a print shop, that Mario commissioned those negative 2022 mailers from. That was pretty stunning to watch.”

“When the DA (District Attorney), who had charged him, dropped those charges, Mario was like sending retraction notices to media outlets, saying that this was like a victory for truth and justice or whatever,” Wolfe added. “And here he was on the stand saying, ‘Yeah, I ripped this guy off and I’m sorry about it.’ They went through a lot of fraud and they also just got under his skin. Mario’s a guy who has testified that he’s vengeful and they got him to admit that and they got him to just like, sneer, and lash out at the defense attorneys,when they’d ask him sensitive questions.”

“They also got to probe inconsistencies in some of his stories,” said Wolfe, “about when he met Thao for this alleged deal. I think he also stuck with a lot of the details of his story, very consistently throughout. He was just adamantly saying, ‘Sheng Thao hit me up for a bribe. And this was the scheme that we created together. I have pleaded guilty because I engaged in this scheme. And these people that I am testifying against were a part of that.’ And, like he did not waver from that part of it.”