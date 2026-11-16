San Francisco pilot program aimed at providing same-day opioid treatment

San Francisco homeless residents suffering from opioid addiction will be able to receive same-day treatment under a new pilot program.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Friday that it has launched a $500,000 pilot program for opioid users experiencing homelessness. Same-day treatment is being offered at the Maria X Martinez Health Resource Center at 555 Stevenson Street.

The On Demand Direct-to-Inject pilot program allows patients to receive their first dose of long-acting injectable buprenorphine directly at a clinic.

City health officials say the pilot program seeks to eliminate additional appointments that delay treatment. The program intends to help public health evaluate its impact on overdoses, emergency room visits, hospitalization and treatment retention.

The pilot program, which runs through 2028, is funded primarily through the Breaking The Cycle Fund, a public-private partnership that supports people experiencing homelessness and behavioral health initiatives of Mayor Daniel Lurie.

City officials said the program will provide 460 start-up doses and 500 follow-up doses over the next two years. Funds will also be used for secure storage of the medication and tracking patients. The public health department plans to expand the pilot program to five more clinics.