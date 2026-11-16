Dozens of students from as many as 10 high schools, including Fremont High, Oakland High and Skyline High School converged at Fruitvale Plaza today. They were responding to a call from student organizers in the Los Angeles Unified School District, where thousands of students also walked out of class today.

Students were holding signs that read: "End the war on immigrants," "No ICE in our schools," or "No ICE in our neighborhoods." They said that they are missing school, because this matters to them because it's their families that are being terrorized and separated.

They are protesting an increase in arrests by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Alameda County, which is part of the Trump administration's 45-day immigration surge called "Operation Safe California." With the uptick in arrests, some people are even missing their medical appointments as was reported by Highland Hospital staff in Oakland.

Last week at Fremont High School , students had to go on lockdown because of a potential threat of ICE outside of their school. A staff member had reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside of their school.