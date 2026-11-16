A memorial service and public viewing for the labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta is being held Monday at the State Capitol.

Huerta — who died at the age of 96 on Oct. 28 — was born in a small mountain mining town in New Mexico where her father was a union activist. After her parents divorced, her mother and two brothers moved to Stockton where she spent most of her childhood and early adulthood. It was there she got her start in activism where she helped get people to vote and pushed for neighborhood improvements.

Huerta would eventually co-found what became the United Farm Workers union, fighting for the rights of migrant and agricultural workers. Up until her death she continued speaking out for the working poor, women and children.

There will also be a memorial service in her hometown of Bakersfield this Friday.

