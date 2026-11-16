Don’t let the afternoon sunshine fool you, a storm front will be settling into the Bay Area for the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service said the storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms to the Bay Area on Wednesday and Thursday.

In a forecast briefing earlier today, the weather service projected that the next system is expected to arrive Tuesday night and continue into early Friday morning, with the greatest impacts forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain could linger across the region through the weekend.

Moderate to heavy rainfall could cause minor flooding, while areas affected by recent wildfires face a higher risk of flash flooding, mud and debris flows. Some roads could become impassable because of flooding or damage, forecasters warned.

The Weather Service warned that wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with stronger gusts of 40 to 60 mph possible along the coast, mountain passes and ridgelines.