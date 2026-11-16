Flood barriers installed in San Francisco

The Port of San Francisco has begun installing temporary flood barriers at several waterfront locations ahead of potential El Nino-driven flooding, even before storms pummeled Northern California over the weekend.

Port officials said installation of the barriers began Friday along the Embarcadero. Work is being done in the evening hours to avoid disrupting pedestrians and waterfront activities.

Additional barriers are being erected at Pier 45, Pier 80 along Islais Creek, and the south side of Pier 96. The new barriers are aimed at reducing the amount of water moving inland, while maintaining waterfront and building access. Installation of the temporary barriers is expected to be completed by next weekend. Port officials said they will remain in place until next April.

The fixed and moveable barriers are intended to close access openings ahead of potential flooding and can be removed after the threat passes.

The preparations come amid worsening weather conditions.