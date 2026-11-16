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California failed to improve access for Native American voters

KALW | By Melanie Henshaw,
CalMatters
Published November 16, 2026 at 7:51 AM PST

Election Day came and went this year without extra support that the state had promised for Native American voters.

In fact, California is six years late on its promise to improve voting access for Native Americans.

Melanie Henshaw with our partner, CalMatters, said the changes were supposed to come from a state-backed committee.

“This committee was supposed to be formed as part of a law that passed in 2020," Henshaw said. "The committee was supposed to provide guidance to the Secretary of State on how to improve known difficulties that Native Americans are facing when exercising their right to vote. We're looking at insufficient polling locations and folks having difficulty accessing election materials. The Secretary of State didn't offer an explanation as to why nothing has taken place in the six years since the law passed, but did say that they were going to recruit members going forward."
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