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Cal’s African American student athletes protest closing of DEI office

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 12, 2026 at 1:51 PM PST
The campus of the University of California-Berkeley
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Flickr / Creative Commons
The campus of the University of California-Berkeley.

African American athletes at UC Berkeley are protesting the school’s closing of its office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. KALW spoke with Ingrid Lu, of The Daily Californian, who recently reported on the protest.

“Two staff positions were cut, including the office’s first deputy athletic director, Dr. Ty-Ron Douglas," said Lu. "And, essentially, what happened was that Cal dismantled its DEI office, which was formerly the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging and Justice. And they restructured into UC’s division of Equity and Inclusion. So, they essentially dropped Justice and Inclusion from the title. And the UC Black Athlete Committee Community put out a statement voicing their frustration and disappointment with losing two advisors.”
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid