Waymo expands service in South Bay

Waymo’s driverless cars are serving more South Bay destinations, including the Berryessa Transit Center in East San Jose, giving commuters another option for getting to and from public transportation — though some residents remain wary of the autonomous vehicles.

San Jose Spotlight reports the expansion on Nov. 3 also brings the ride-hailing service to the Great Mall and San Jose Fairgrounds, as well as additional neighborhoods in Los Gatos and Monte Sereno.

Company representatives said the move expands Waymo’s Bay Area service area to 350 square miles.

A Waymo spokesperson said the expansion is part of the company’s effort to serve more riders across the Bay Area. He said the company plans to continue expanding its service across the South Bay and broader Bay Area, but has not yet identified exactly where the next expansion will be.

Valley Transportation Authority officials said they welcome additional transportation options and have no plans to coordinate with the company. Some commuters also remain skeptical of driverless vehicles, citing concerns about safety, affordability and the technology’s impact on human jobs.

Waymo is encouraging its users to ride local buses and light rail through a rewards program that gives riders $2.85 in credits when they take a Waymo ride and use public transportation within two hours of each other.