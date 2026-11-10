Tech money proves effective in state elections

Tech super PACs spent about $50 million to influence California statehouse races this year, and it looks like that spending paid off.

At least nine Democratic candidates backed by tech will be going to the Capitol this year.

Reporter Kate Wolffe with our partner, CalMatters, says the wins are a notable victory for tech giants, as they seek to assert more control over how California regulates their industry.

“Of these nine lawmakers, eight are brand new to the legislature, so we don't know how they will vote," said Wolffe. "And a few of them have addressed this saying that they will impose guardrails on AI and they will be a check. But these folks have records and alignments that are more sympathetic to causes that the tech industry cares about, like paving the way for data center development and less regulation around AI.”