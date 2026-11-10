Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee lays out priorities for second term

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said her all-but-certain victory in Tuesday’s mayoral election is a “very clear mandate” from voters.

According to preliminary results, Lee took nearly 90 percent of the vote, far outdistancing three challengers, none of whom broke double digits. Final results should be released within days.

Speaking at a press conference , Lee said her second term would focus on curbing illegal dumping, improving public safety, building more affordable housing and attracting new business to the city.

The 80-year-old mayor also lauded voters for approving Measure EE , a ballot initiative that would give the mayor’s office more control over the city government — including veto power over the budget and legislation. The city council would gain subpoena powers and the ability to override that mayor’s veto.

Lee was elected Oakland’s mayor last year, after serving nearly 30 years in Congress. She was elected mayor in a special election following the recall of Sheng Thao, who is on trial in federal court facing corruption charges.