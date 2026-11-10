Judge orders UC Berkeley student released from ICE detention

A UC Berkeley student seeking asylum has been released from an ICE detention facility in the Mojave Desert, after being detained for 10 days.

Paula Valentina Albornoz Hernandez was arrested by ICE on Oct. 30 at San Francisco International airport. A federal judge ordered her release Monday after finding that the arrest and detention were unlawful.

"I can confirm as of last night she has been released and reunited with her loved ones," said her attorney, Nikolas De Bremaeker with Centro Legal de la Raza.

Now, Albornoz Hernandez cannot be arrested without having a preliminary removal hearing. De Bremaeker says being able to defend her case from outside of ICE detention will be helpful.

The California City Detention Facility where Albornoz Hernandez was detained has been the focus of recent investigations, and has failed to comply with a judge’s order to provide adequate healthcare.

