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Judge orders UC Berkeley student released from ICE detention

KALW | By Devin Katayama
Published November 10, 2026 at 4:16 PM PST
A lawsuit filed this week alleges a Sunnyvale man experienced mistreatment and medical neglect during an ICE arrest and while in immigration detention.
DVIDS/Public Domain
A lawsuit filed this week alleges a Sunnyvale man experienced mistreatment and medical neglect during an ICE arrest and while in immigration detention.

A UC Berkeley student seeking asylum has been released from an ICE detention facility in the Mojave Desert, after being detained for 10 days.

Paula Valentina Albornoz Hernandez was arrested by ICE on Oct. 30 at San Francisco International airport. A federal judge ordered her release Monday after finding that the arrest and detention were unlawful.

"I can confirm as of last night she has been released and reunited with her loved ones," said her attorney, Nikolas De Bremaeker with Centro Legal de la Raza.

Now, Albornoz Hernandez cannot be arrested without having a preliminary removal hearing. De Bremaeker says being able to defend her case from outside of ICE detention will be helpful.

The California City Detention Facility where Albornoz Hernandez was detained has been the focus of recent investigations, and has failed to comply with a judge’s order to provide adequate healthcare.
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Bay Area Headlines Immigration
Devin Katayama
Devin Katayama joined WFPL News in summer 2011. He adds to the newsroom a diverse perspective having lived and reported in major cities across the U.S. and spending time in Peru reporting on human trafficking. Devin earned the 2011 Studs Terkel Community Media Scholarship Award for his report on homeless youth in Chicago. He reports on education affairs in Kentucky and Indiana.
See stories by Devin Katayama