Gov.-elect Becerra meets with legislative leaders

Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra held a press conference in the Capitol rotunda on Thursday after discussing affordability challenges and legislative priorities for his first term with legislative leaders.

Becerra addressed one of the biggest issues on California voters' minds this week — whether billionaires should pay more in taxes.

Prop. 40 appears to be heading for defeat with about 55% of voters rejecting it in the latest returns.

But Becerra — who opposes the measure as written — says the support it received shows Californians still want a more equitable tax system.

"If you’re paid at a tax rate in California that’s lower than the tax rate of a teacher, a firefighter, a nurse, a police officer, and you’re making way more money than they are, in my book, you’re not paying your fair share," said Becerra.

Two other propositions on the ballot meant to nullify Prop. 40 were it to pass — Prop. 41 and Prop. 42 — are also outperforming it.