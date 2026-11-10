Gas prices dip in California, nationwide

The average price of gas has gone down slightly in California and across the nation over the last week.

The AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas in the state went down by 15 cents, slightly more than the national dip in price by 12 cents.

Overall, the average gas prices in California are $5.05 — that’s still higher than a dollar more per gallon a year ago.

Diesel prices in California are also down slightly from all-time highs of $8.51. On Sunday, the average price for a gallon of diesel in the state was $8.17.

In the Bay Area, the lowest average gas price was in Solano County at $5.62. Prices in Santa Clara and San Francisco counties were also down, averaging $5.69 and $5.74, respectively.

Sonoma County had the highest gas prices in the Bay Area at $5.83 per gallon, followed by Alameda, Marin and Napa counties, where prices ranged from $5.78 to $5.75 per gallon.

Prices for gas and diesel have fluctuated amid the continuing conflicts in Ukraine and the Persian Gulf.