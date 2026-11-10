Bay Area sporting events fuel surge in Caltrain ridership

More Bay Area sports fans are taking Caltrain to games, with the rail service providing more than 350,000 rides to sporting events between July and September.

According to the agency , fans took Caltrain to Giants, 49ers, Valkyries and Bay FC games, choosing the train as an alternative to traffic and limited stadium parking.

The San Francisco Giants remained the biggest draw, with more than 328,000 rides recorded for 41 home games, a 2.3% increase from the same period last year. That amounts to more than 8,000 rides per game on average.

Ridership to San Francisco 49ers games at Levi's Stadium also increased, with about 5,000 rides recorded for three home games, up more than 17% from last year.

Bay FC saw a 26% increase in ridership compared with its 2024 season, with more than 5,500 rides recorded for seven home matches at PayPal Park. Caltrain also reported a 19% increase in ridership among Valkyries fans traveling to Chase Center compared with last year.

The growth has continued beyond the summer. Caltrain reported a more than 46% increase in game-day ridership for San Jose Sharks games compared with 2025. Ridership to Mountain View station for 49ers games rose nearly 52%, while the five Golden State Warriors games played at Chase Center this year drove an increase of more than 83% compared with the previous year.

Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard said more fans are choosing public transportation because of increased train service and the convenience of traveling to games without driving.