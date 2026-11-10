Alameda County sheriff responds to increased ICE activity

The Alameda County sheriff said that she will protect residents in the face of increased activity by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Sheriff Yesenia Sanchez said in a statement over the weekend that her department has stopped cooperating with ICE or honoring administrative immigration enforcement. She also urged county residents to contact local law enforcement for help.

Her statement comes after deputies reported ICE activity in the vicinity of Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. Sanchez said she was making inquiries to other county sheriff’s departments in the state to see what their response was to an increased ICE crackdown.

Since last weekend, the immigrant rights organization, the Alameda County Immigration Legal Education Partnership has recorded 10 arrests. These include four arrests in Oakland on Saturday , four more in Livermore on Thursday, and one in Berkeley on Wednesday.

In addition, “volunteer verifiers” report that ICE officers have been spotted at two hotels in Livermore.