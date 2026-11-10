Airbnb co-founder donates $100 million to San Francisco parks department

The co-founder of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, has announced he plans to donate $100 million to the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department. It’s being called the largest gift ever received by the city and county from a single donor.

The $100 million will be doled out in phases to help speed up parks in development, keep pools and parks open longer, and pay for a range of improvements.

The first phase will involve nearly $40 million, which will go towards five projects in the South of Market neighborhood, Mission District, Bayview-Hunters Point, Potrero Hill, and the Embarcadero.

The Recreation and Parks Department will work over the next year to identify projects for the remaining money pledged by Chesky.

In a press conference on Monday, Chesky called on other business leaders in San Francisco to consider making their own contributions. He added parks were a priority for him because they serve everyone and create spaces to gather in an era that was being dominated by technology.

