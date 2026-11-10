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Airbnb co-founder donates $100 million to San Francisco parks department

KALW | By Devin Katayama
Published November 10, 2026 at 4:09 PM PST
The Golden Gate Park headquarters of San Francisco's Recreation and Parks Department
Simon Cobb
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Golden Gate Park headquarters of San Francisco's Recreation and Parks Department

The co-founder of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, has announced he plans to donate $100 million to the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department. It’s being called the largest gift ever received by the city and county from a single donor.

The $100 million will be doled out in phases to help speed up parks in development, keep pools and parks open longer, and pay for a range of improvements.

The first phase will involve nearly $40 million, which will go towards five projects in the South of Market neighborhood, Mission District, Bayview-Hunters Point, Potrero Hill, and the Embarcadero.

The Recreation and Parks Department will work over the next year to identify projects for the remaining money pledged by Chesky.

In a press conference on Monday, Chesky called on other business leaders in San Francisco to consider making their own contributions. He added parks were a priority for him because they serve everyone and create spaces to gather in an era that was being dominated by technology.
Bay Area Headlines
Devin Katayama
Devin Katayama joined WFPL News in summer 2011. He adds to the newsroom a diverse perspective having lived and reported in major cities across the U.S. and spending time in Peru reporting on human trafficking. Devin earned the 2011 Studs Terkel Community Media Scholarship Award for his report on homeless youth in Chicago. He reports on education affairs in Kentucky and Indiana.
See stories by Devin Katayama