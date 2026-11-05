Gov. Newsom begins process to commute 548 death sentences

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced he wants to commute the death sentences of 548 people on death row.

The action still needs approval from the California Supreme Court in cases where people have been convicted for more than one felony. According to state officials, that includes a majority of death row cases.

In a statement , Newsom said, “This decision is among the most difficult of my career, not because I doubt its necessity for our state but because I know its announcement may surface excruciating memories for victims’ families.”

All of the death sentences will be converted to life without the possibility of parole.

Newsom issued a moratorium on executions in 2019 shortly after taking office.