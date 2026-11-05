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Gov. Newsom begins process to commute 548 death sentences

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 5, 2026 at 3:08 PM PST
Governor Gavin Newsom speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.
Gage Skidmore
/
Wikimedia Commons
California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced he wants to commute the death sentences of 548 people on death row.

The action still needs approval from the California Supreme Court in cases where people have been convicted for more than one felony. According to state officials, that includes a majority of death row cases.

In a statement, Newsom said, “This decision is among the most difficult of my career, not because I doubt its necessity for our state but because I know its announcement may surface excruciating memories for victims’ families.”

All of the death sentences will be converted to life without the possibility of parole.

Newsom issued a moratorium on executions in 2019 shortly after taking office.
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid