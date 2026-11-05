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California voters approve ballot measures addressing housing crisis

KALW | By Ben Christopher,
CalMatters
Published November 5, 2026 at 7:53 AM PST
Construction worker working
Flickr / Creative Commons
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Construction worker working on new housing construction.

California voters have passed two ballot measures aimed at tackling the state’s housing crisis. The Californians these measures are trying to help range from people living on the street to young professionals looking for their starter homes.

When the Associated Press called Propositions 1 and 37 on election night, they had both racked up roughly 60% of the vote.

That blow-out level support is a testament to how much of a priority housing affordability is across the state.

Prop. 1 lets the state borrow more than $11 billion to put towards affordable housing for low income renters and people experiencing homelessness.

Prop. 37 is aimed at Californians who might be making hundreds of thousands a year, but still can’t break into the state’s ultra-competitive housing market.

It would let the state borrow up to $25 billion for a first-of-its-kind downpayment assistance program.

The ballot measure says the state has one year to set up the program, so Californians should be able to start applying by November 2027.
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