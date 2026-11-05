Berkeley voters on verge of approving new tax for infrastructure upgrades

Berkeley voters appeared to be close to approving new taxes aimed at infrastructure.

Measure U is a $300 million ballot initiative meant to fund infrastructure improvements. The measure, which was proposed by the City Council, leads with around 70% of the vote, according to the latest returns .

It would have to win by a two-thirds majority to be approved. Measure U would be used to improve the city’s emergency response, including the Fire Department, seismic and climate resiliency systems. It would also replace natural gas with electricity in Berkeley’s infrastructure, and improve the city’s parks and recreation facilities.

To pay the bond back, the city would impose a 40-year property tax — about $22 per $100,000 of assessed property value. City officials say the tax would add more than $15 million to city coffers annually.

Opponents argue that the measure does not include a comprehensive plan, target specific projects and does not address the maintenance for new facilities.