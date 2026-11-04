Weiner leads Chan in race for Pelosi’s Congressional seat

State Sen. Scott Weiner leads Supervisor Connie Chan in the state’s 11th Congressional district.

The San Francisco Standard reported Tuesday night that Weiner had captured 55.4% of the vote to Chan’s 44.6%, with about a third of the votes counted.

Chan, a progressive, had been endorsed by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who is retiring after representing San Francisco in the House of Representatives for nearly 40 years.

Weiner declared victory early Tuesday night at a watch party at the Swedish-American Hall on Market Street, after the first poll results showed him with a considerable lead.

Chan gathered with her supporters at Gray Area/Grand Theater in the Mission District, where she did not concede. She told her supporters that the fight had only begun. Final results from the San Francisco Department of Elections are expected to be announced within days.

If Weiner’s lead holds, he would become the first openly gay candidate to represent San Francisco in Washington D.C.

In other races, San Francisco voters appeared to have approved a series of four ballot measures that would expand the executive powers of Mayor Daniel Lurie.