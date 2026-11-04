© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Celebrating 85 Years of KALW Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Francisco progressives gather at El Rio for election night watch party

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Sunni Khalid
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:00 PM PST

San Francisco progressives countering Mayor Daniel Lurie's charter reform and supporting Jane Kim for insurance commissioner are at El Rio in the city.

Nicholas David from Mission Local reports they're happy about national results, but they're not really expecting local victories.

DAVID: Right now, I'm at El Rio. I am reporting from the photo booth in the back corner of El Rio Bar in the Mission. We're seeing about 100 people inside the bar, filling the back patio outside. They are here for a few ballot measures. "Yes on B" and "yes on I." "B" lays the groundwork for a public bank. "I" establishes a fund for affordable housing from a transfer tax. They are against Mayor Daniel Lurie's charter reform measures, specifically Prop D, which would increase the number of signatures required to put measures on the ballot. But what I'm really hearing from the attendees is that they're more excited about what's happening at the federal level. There is not a ton of confidence, I'm told, in the progressive ticket. The mood is celebratory here tonight. What they are celebrating is a perceived green wave at the federal level. They're broadcasting the national news on the TV, and the crowd went wild after Talarico won Texas.

Bay Area Headlines
Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on overseeing KALW's news and information content, and creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
See stories by Ben Trefny
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid