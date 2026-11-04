San Francisco progressives gather at El Rio for election night watch party

San Francisco progressives countering Mayor Daniel Lurie's charter reform and supporting Jane Kim for insurance commissioner are at El Rio in the city.

Nicholas David from Mission Local reports they're happy about national results, but they're not really expecting local victories.

DAVID: Right now, I'm at El Rio. I am reporting from the photo booth in the back corner of El Rio Bar in the Mission. We're seeing about 100 people inside the bar, filling the back patio outside. They are here for a few ballot measures. "Yes on B" and "yes on I." "B" lays the groundwork for a public bank. "I" establishes a fund for affordable housing from a transfer tax. They are against Mayor Daniel Lurie's charter reform measures, specifically Prop D, which would increase the number of signatures required to put measures on the ballot. But what I'm really hearing from the attendees is that they're more excited about what's happening at the federal level. There is not a ton of confidence, I'm told, in the progressive ticket. The mood is celebratory here tonight. What they are celebrating is a perceived green wave at the federal level. They're broadcasting the national news on the TV, and the crowd went wild after Talarico won Texas.