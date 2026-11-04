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Oakland incumbents easily win re-election

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published November 4, 2026 at 3:41 PM PST
US Congresswoman Barbara Lee smiles at the crowd while speaking at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee smiles at the crowd while speaking at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee easily won re-election on Tuesday over a field of three challengers.

The Alameda County Registrar of voters showed Lee won nearly 85% of the vote. None of the three rival candidates Julius Robinson, Mindy Ruth Pechenuk and Brenda Gresham, received more than seven percent of the vote.

Incumbent City Council members, District 2’s Charlene Wang, District 4’s Janani Ramachandran and Kevin Jenkins, of District 6, all won their races by comfortable margins.

Oakland voters also overwhelmingly approved Measure EE, which gives the mayor more authority and control over the city government.

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters reported turnout at about 30%, with most voters submitting their ballots by mail. Just three percent of the electorate showed up yesterday to vote at polling stations.
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid