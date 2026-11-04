Oakland incumbents easily win re-election

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee easily won re-election on Tuesday over a field of three challengers.

The Alameda County Registrar of voters showed Lee won nearly 85% of the vote. None of the three rival candidates Julius Robinson, Mindy Ruth Pechenuk and Brenda Gresham, received more than seven percent of the vote.

Incumbent City Council members, District 2’s Charlene Wang, District 4’s Janani Ramachandran and Kevin Jenkins, of District 6, all won their races by comfortable margins.

Oakland voters also overwhelmingly approved Measure EE, which gives the mayor more authority and control over the city government.

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters reported turnout at about 30%, with most voters submitting their ballots by mail. Just three percent of the electorate showed up yesterday to vote at polling stations.