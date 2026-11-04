At Lurie's watch party, supporters feel the city is on an upward trend

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has backed Propositions D, E, F, and H.

KALW reporter Julia Haney is at the mayor's watch party at Anina in San Francisco's Hayes Valley.

HANEY: Lurie proposed a slew of ballot measures — Prop D, E, and F — to clean up City Hall. Prop D makes it harder to get a measure on the ballot, and proponents say that too many ballot measures can basically be confusing. This makes it a little bit harder for measures to get on the ballot in the first place. But opponents say that it could limit grassroots organizers' ballot measure efforts.

Then there's Prop E and F, which supporters say will help the city work better with more authority for the city administrator and the mayor. About 13 million dollars has been raised for those three measures.

But a lot of people are here tonight to support Prop H, which would establish a parcel tax to support Muni. I talked to one person who was actually featured on a mailer with his parents. He was excited to get involved in the election and campaigning for public transportation, which he says is really important.

It does strike me that the people that are here tonight are excited about his vision for the city and to support his efforts. They see the direction that he's envisioned for the city as a positive one, and they want to be a part of that. I think that what you hear from a lot of people is that they feel like the city is on an upward trend or has positive momentum and why exactly they're coming to those conclusions isn't, you know, it's not exactly obvious to me tonight. But I do think that his focus on making things work faster and better and increasing the efficiency of the way that the city is run is resonating with people.

People are really supportive of public transportation and want to find ways to get it funded. It's obviously been a huge topic of conversation in San Francisco.