More than 1,000 volunteer poll monitors deployed across California

More than 1,000 volunteer poll monitors have been deployed across California for the midterm elections to make sure voting runs smoothly.

The Asian Law Caucus, along with Common Cause, has been co-hosting the volunteer poll monitor program since the 1990s. But this year was one of its largest groups deployed, which includes 270 people across the nine county Bay Area, according to Eileen Ma, director of democracy and national initiatives for the Asian Law Caucus.

Volunteers help make sure polling stations have proper signs up, that people with disabilities have access and they may report whether they see anyone tampering with the election, including the federal government, said Ma.

“They are definitely on alert to look for that our in the community today as well as at the polling places and ready to report that into us right away so we can be sure to address it if we see it," said Ma.

As of 12:30 pm Monday afternoon, elections were running business as usual. The Asian Law Caucus had confirmed the presence of U.S. Justice Department poll monitors in Alameda County, which was part of a larger effort to monitor elections in all 50 states.

