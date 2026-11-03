Election officials caution voters on 'red mirage'

In recent major elections, California voters have seen what’s known as a “red mirage.” It’s when Republican candidates start out ahead. Then, as more votes come in, Democrats advance into the lead position.

As results start to roll in this week, election experts are stressing shifts like these are common, and not a sign of election interference.

These are the big factors that drive a red mirage, according to experts: First, you have California’s notoriously slow vote counting process. That - combined with the fact that Republicans tend to vote earlier — means Republican votes can show up earlier in the counting process, with thousands, if not millions, more ballots left to count.

“And given that all the attempts to interfere with California's elections from the federal government start with that piece of deceiving voters about the legitimacy of the elections these delays really can add fuel to that strategy," said Ben Gips with the nonpartisan nonprofit Protect Democracy.

California has seen red mirages as recently as the June Primary when former reality star Spencer Pratt initially surged ahead in the LA mayor’s race.

When Pratt fell behind, President Trump and others on the right called the results “rigged.” U.S. Department of Justice officials visited LA County’s ballot tabulation center but never filed charges or reported finding evidence of fraud.