California’s high-speed rail CEO abruptly resigns

The CEO of California’s high-speed rail authority resigned late Wednesday, saying he needs to focus on “important personal and family priorities.”

That’s according to a copy of the emailed resignation written by Chief Executive Ian Choudri obtained by CalMatters.

Choudri will be replaced by Joe Stephenshaw , who has led the state Department of Finance since July 2022 after working as a policy analyst in the state Legislature for more than a decade.

The abrupt announcement comes in the midst of a two-day meeting of the board that oversees the project.

It follows Choudri’s tumultuous two-year tenure, which has been troubled by budget woes, project delays, transparency concerns and various scandals including the misuse of nearly $600,000 in taxpayer money for questionable trips by rail authority consultants.

Under Choudri, the authority also lost $4 billion in federal funding under President Donald Trump’s administration, after the agency repeatedly missed deadlines required by the funding agreement to buy trains.