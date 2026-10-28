Tributes pour in for civil rights activist Dolores Huerta

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered flags on state properties to be flown at half-staff in honor of legendary labor and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, who died earlier today at age 96.

Huerta along with Cesar Chavez co-founded what would become the United Farm Workers union and helped organize workers around California and the country.

In a statement announcing Huerta's death earlier today in Bakersfield, her family said they will be following up on plans to recognize and celebrate her incredible life and legacy." She had been battling cancer.

Earlier this year, Huerta said Chavez sexually abused her six decades ago. The revelations led many cities to change the names of streets and plazas named after Chavez.

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi called Huerta "a dear friend, and we all responded to her rallying cry, 'Si se puede,' which inspired generations of Americans to believe in the power of collective action."

State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said Huerta "gave voice to the voiceless, dignity to the fields and hope to generations."