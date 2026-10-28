Poll: Most voters think country is headed the wrong way

As election day approaches, a new survey from the non-partisan Public Policy Institute of California shows most voters don't approve of where the country is headed.

The survey of over 1700 adults was conducted earlier this month. It found 8 in 10 people predicted bad economic conditions both in the state and the rest of the country over the next year.

PPIC survey director Mark Baldassare says 71% of likely Democratic voters are more enthusiastic than usual about this election compared to 46% of Republicans.

"They've been waiting for this election for a year," said Baldassare. "And this election then is built around the enthusiasm for changing the status quo in Washington which for the time being for Democrats that means overwhelming disapproval of the president and the Congress."

Of those surveyed, 78% disapprove of President Trump's job performance, stemming from how they view the economy, ICE, and the Iran War. That's the highest of his two terms in office.