San Jose speed camera program begins in December

San Jose is rolling out a long-anticipated speed safety camera pilot program intended to save lives by convincing drivers to slow down.

Testing and installation of a new network of 33 cameras is already underway, as the city prepares for a Dec. 14 launch.

San Jose Spotlight reports for the first 60 days of the program, speeding motorists caught by the cameras will receive warning citations. After that, the fines will range from $50 to $500 depending on the severity of the speeding violation.

Over the program's five year duration, San Jose will monitor how it's affecting roadway speeds, the number of traffic citations issued and whether the citations are disproportionately going to low-income drivers or members of minority groups.

San Jose's five-year program is expected to cost roughly $16 million, including installing and maintaining the camera network, as well as managing the program.

City officials said revenue from the traffic citations will first go to pay for the program. Any remainder will be used for traffic safety improvements.