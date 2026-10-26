Proposition 45 would change California's environmental review process

Californians will vote on Proposition 45 in November, which would make significant changes to the state’s landmark environmental review process.

For years now, state lawmakers have wanted to change the California Environmental Quality Act, also known as CEQA, to fast track housing and energy projects.

Prop. 45 doesn’t get rid of environmental review, but it would impose a 365-day limit on those reviews, and limit public comment to just 45 days.

The measure would only apply to projects the state deems essential, which includes infrastructure like roads and bridges, and also housing, hospitals, broadband and schools.

Supporters say the proposition would speed up critical infrastructure projects and reduce costs for taxpayers and consumers.

Opponents fear it could let projects that are harmful to the environment get built without public input.

For more of KALW's coverage of Prop. 45 please click here

