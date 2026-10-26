California is building more housing — but it's still not enough

California is building more housing than it was a few years ago, but still nowhere near enough. Now an independent state oversight agency is examining why, and what the state should do about it.

The Little Hoover Commission studies how California’s government runs. Recently, it has focused on the housing shortage by holding a series of hearings on why the state isn’t building enough homes. At the most recent hearing, state housing director Gustavo Velasquez said years of investment are paying off.

“California’s focus and investments in housing are starting to show measures in progress," said Velasquez. "More than 692,000 homes have been built since 2019.”

The state has committed more than $18 billion into housing over the past eight years. But production still hasn’t kept pace.

“We’re locked in about 110,000 units a year," said Jason Rhine with the League of California Cities. "That’s about what we’re producing every year, and we know that’s well below the 180 that we need.”

Placer County Supervisor Bonnie Gore said part of the problem is that state housing rules are written for big cities, not counties like hers, which stretch from Sacramento’s suburbs to rural Lake Tahoe.

“I think it’s important that we acknowledge that one-size-fits-all solutions don’t always work," Gore said. "Communities need flexibility.”

The commission will shape the testimony into recommendations for the governor and the Legislature once it finishes its housing study.

