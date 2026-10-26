Alcatraz Island closed for dock repairs

Alcatraz Island in San Francisco closed temporarily Monday morning to allow crews to repair its docks.

The National Park Service said repairs on the dock of the iconic island are expected to be completed by Nov. 18. Crews staffing a pile driving barge will stabilize an undisclosed number of dock pilings while replacing two others.

“The Rock” was abruptly closed for six days in April due to the condition of the dock, which has been undergoing repairs since then.

Inclement weather or other factors may impact the scheduled three-week repair timeline and closure dates.